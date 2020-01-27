Ireland is in the grip of a cold snap with Met Éireann forecasting snow and ice for some parts of the country.

Ireland in the grip of a cold snap as snow and 'sharp frost' forecast

A Status Yellow warning was in place for Connacht, Cavan and Donegal from 6pm yesterday and was lifted at 11am today.

Met Éireann is warning that wintry showers will bring some accumulations of snow, especially on high ground in affected areas.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy said that the current cold snap is expected to last until tomorrow, with temperatures rising later on in the week.

