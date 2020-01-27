Ireland in the grip of a cold snap as snow and 'sharp frost' forecast
Ireland is in the grip of a cold snap with Met Éireann forecasting snow and ice for some parts of the country.
A Status Yellow warning was in place for Connacht, Cavan and Donegal from 6pm yesterday and was lifted at 11am today.
Met Éireann is warning that wintry showers will bring some accumulations of snow, especially on high ground in affected areas.
Forecaster Gerry Murphy said that the current cold snap is expected to last until tomorrow, with temperatures rising later on in the week.
Last night, lowest temperatures dropped to between -1C and 2C. Highest temperatures today will reach between 3C and 7C.
However, Mr Murphy said these temperatures are not unusual for this time of year.
He said there will be a "sharp frost" tomorrow night and maximum temperatures in the day will be between 3C and 7C.
However, on Wednesday they will rise up to between 8C and 9C, and on Thursday the mercury will rise to up to 11C.
Thursday is looking mostly dry with some sunny spells and just a few isolated showers, mainly in the north-west
AA Roadwatch has warned motorists to allow extra time for journeys and to "slow down and keep all manoeuvres gentle".
A separate weather advisory issued by Met Éireann for the entire country, which is in effect until 3pm tomorrow warned that cold and wintry weather would develop with showers of hail, sleet and snow.
