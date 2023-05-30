Ireland enjoys hottest day of the year as temperature hits 25C in Clare

Twins Rowan and Maslan Briggs (10), from Lackamore, Newport, Co Tipperary, play chess in the sunshine as it was revealed that the European School Chess Championships will be held in the University of Limerick in June 2024. Photo: Brian Arthur

The hottest day of the year was recorded today in Co Clare, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures rose to 25C at a station in Inagh and 24.7C was recorded at the national forecaster’s manned station at Shannon Airport.

This comes as the possibility of a heatwave cannot be ruled out next week as temperatures look set to hit 25C again this weekend and continue into next week.

Met Éireann Forecaster Deirdre Lowe said a heatwave in Ireland would be classified as five consecutive days with a maximum temperature in excess of 25C.

“I don’t think this week – I think it’s just marginally not quite warm enough, but it’s possible next week,” she told the Irish Independent.

Ms Lowe said the highest temperatures over the coming days would be felt in the west of the country as well as in the midlands, but sunny spells would persist nationwide.

Yasmin Khan at Teddy’s Ice-cream in Dún Laoghaire. Photo: Arthur Carron

It will be mainly dry and sunny with light easterly breezes, and high temperatures between 19C and 24C will remain in place across the bank holiday weekend.

“Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be slightly warmer than today, with temperatures expected to hit 24C,” she said.

Ms Lowe said the country may experience highs of 25C on bank holiday Monday, and the good weather could continue into next week. “Saturday may be a notch cooler but still good and sunny and temperatures will be quite warm on bank holiday Sunday and Monday – possibly even warmer into the mid-20s early next week,” she said.

The current fine spell is due to the Azores anticyclone (high pressure system), which has shift from its normal position around the Azores, up to the north of Ireland.

The shift in position has produced what is referred to as a “blocking high pressure system” as it blocks out the rainbelts in the Atlantic and diverts away the jet stream and low pressure systems to the north and to the south of Ireland.

While Ireland basks in the sunshine, over southern Europe daytime heavy showers and thunderstorms will occur from Portugal over to Greece, Met Éireann said.

However, the forecaster has warned that the sunny spell brings with it a UV index of seven, and it has urged members of the public to seek shade between noon and 3pm and to “cover up” with hats and long sleeve t-shirts.

The Department of Agriculture’s Condition Orange Fire Danger Notice is also in place until June 6.

"Ground conditions are quite dry so please do not ignite naked flames in any woodland or grassland areas. Never barbecue in parks, wildland areas or any site in close proximity to vegetation, trees etc. Most wildfires in Ireland are a result of human activities and are therefore avoidable,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Meanwhile, Yasmin Khan, of Teddy’s Ice-Cream in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, said she hopes to see an influx of customers as a result of the good weather.

She said the ice-cream parlour was fully stocked with Flakes and cones to meet the expected surge in demand.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (29th of May - 4th of June)

“We’ve had a lovely week, it’s great to see this weather and I would hope it would stay like this until the end of August,” she said.

“It’s always exam time for the kids, that’s when the good weather comes – so hopefully they’ll get a 99 for a treat when they finish their exams.”

Ms Khan said Irish people liked to eat ice-cream all year round but that there was something special about a 99 on a hot summer’s day.

“It’s a bit of nostalgia, Ireland and the UK sell a lot of soft-serve ice-cream – whereas in Europe it’s gelato in different flavours but we just love that plain, creamy ice-cream with the chocolate in it,” she said.

Addressing reports at the weekend that UK customers were finding Cadbury Flake now too crumbly for a 99, Ms Khan said the quality had deteriorated.

“They’re definitely crumbly and flaky – the quality is just not there like it used to be and the taste is not the same either,” she said.

“We had this issue last year where we were losing about 45pc of what was in the boxes because it was just broken to bits.

“When you’re famous for 99s and you’re trying to serve something to somebody that makes them happy – it’s weirdly personal for people how they eat their 99s.

“Some people take the Flakes out, some people put them in the middle of the cone. They have this little routine and ritual of what they do with it.

Yasmin Khan and her father Brian of Teddy's Ice-Cream. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“If you’re selling them an inferior product and it breaks in their hand or ruins their experience, sometimes you’d end up putting two half-pieces of a flake into an ice cream and the loss was huge on them.”

She added: “I don’t know what the issue was, I don’t think it was deliberate by any means but there is an issue.”

A Cadbury spokesperson said the company cared about its loyal customer base and took quality issues “very seriously”.

“Cadbury Flake 99 is a naturally delicate and crumbly product, and we have processes in place within our supply chain to avoid any breakage as much as possible,” they said.

“We are aware that, recently, some customers have received product which does not meet our usual high standards. This has been addressed following improvements to our production processes, although some prior stock may remain in circulation.

.. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”