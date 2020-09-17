Indian summer continues with temperatures to hit 23C

Enjoying the evening sun along the Estuary in Malahide with Donabate and Portrane in the backround. Photo by Steve Humphreys 13th September 2020

Following government advice to socialise outdoors will be easier over the coming days as temperatures are set to soar to 23C.

Met Eireann also expects conditions to remain dry and warm over the course of the weekend.

Highs of 23C are expected in the midlands today.

Temperatures are expected to reach 22C in the west while the eastern coast will be a few degrees cooler.

There is only a slight chance of rain in the west while the rest of the country will enjoy a mixture of sunny spells and cloud cover.

“Mist, fog and low cloud will gradually clear this morning to leave a mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. There is just the slight chance of an isolated shower in the west this afternoon. Top temperatures ranging 17C to 23C coolest along eastern coasts in mostly light, easterly breezes,” MET Éireann said.

There is also very little to no rain expected over Friday, Saturday or Sunday with temperatures highs set to hover around the high teens or low 20s. Saturday and Sunday may feel fresher due to sharpening northeast breezes.

The northwest may see a sprinkle of rain on Sunday afternoon, but otherwise Ireland’s Indian Summer is set to continue well into September.

Online Editors