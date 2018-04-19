News Weather

Thursday 19 April 2018

In pictures: The sun is finally shining and it seems the whole country is outdoors

Send us your sunshine snaps and let us know how you enjoyed the long overdue good weather.

Horacio Diaz, Gabriel Soubhia, Andrerew Maren, Valentina Bincheira and Daniel Haruta all English students, living in Dublin pictured this afternoon in the Phoenix Park enjoying the first heat and sunshine of 2018. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Edel Burke and her husband, Aidan from Leitrim with their children, Ellen (2 1/2) and Hayley (6mths) pictured this afternoon in the Phoenix Park enjoying the first heat and sunshine of 2018..Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Vinny Everett from Lucan and his daughter, Sorcha (4) pictured this afternoon in the Phoenix Park enjoying the first heat and sunshine of 2018..Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Shadow, the Weimaraner, pictured enjoying an ice cream this afternoon in the Phoenix Park Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Simona Toni from Italy and Guadalufe Calla from Argentina, but living in Dublin pictured this afternoon in the Phoenix Park enjoying the first heat and sunshine of 2018..Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Sarah O’Sullivan enjoying practising her dancing in Griffith Park while the weather is so nice. Picture:Arthur Carron
Joggers enjoying the good weather in Griffith park in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Sunset scenes in Seapoint Co Dublin. Photo: Collins Photos
SPRING finally arrived in Ireland this week and the mercury reached 19 degrees in places on Thursday.

Droves of people flocked outdoors to enjoy the rare heat before the rain returns again.

Have a look at some of the best pictures from around the country:

The dry, sunny weather will linger for a while according to forecasters. Night time temperatures across the country will dip to between 3-6C so Friday morning could see a touch of grass frost in some areas.

Friday looks set to be another dry day with sunny spells and temperatures in the afternoon will range between 13C and 19C.

However, the north and northwest of the country may experience some drizzle.

Met Eireann say Saturday will be 'warm and humid' but it will become cloudier as the day wears on, with showers of rain spreading from the south across the country.

And Sunday is set to be much cooler, with Atlantic conditions bringing temperatures down into the 10C to 13C range, accompanied with yet more showers.

Online Editors

