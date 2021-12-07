Members of the Kerry Branch of the Civil Defence spent most of Monday in their Tralee HQ getting sand bags getting equipment sorted for the Red weather warning dur too hit parts of Kerry and parts of the west coast . Pictured Pat Shortt . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD ©

Members of the Kerry Branch of the Civil Defence spent most of Monday in their Tralee HQ getting sand bags getting equipment sorted for the Red weather warning. Pictured is Alan Hanafin Civil Defence Officer and John Fitzgerald Commander . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD ©

Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as storm Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren

A woman walking on Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren

Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren 7.12.2021

Car Parks are closed along the seafront at Clontarf ahead of the anticipated Storm Barra. Photo by Steve Humphreys 6th December 2021.

A woman tries to avoid sea spray, whipped up by the wind and waves on New Brighton promenade. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

07/12/21 - Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.

07/12/21 - High waves in Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan. Regards, Damien Storan

Storm Barra hit Ireland in the early hours of this morning and will track across the country over the next 24 hours.

Forecasters have warned that Storm Barra will prove a varied, complex, powerful and unusual weather event.

Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren 7.12.2021

Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren 7.12.2021

Householders, motorists and pedestrians are being warned that the vast Storm Barra ‘weather bomb’ represents a potential threat to life with violent wind gusts of up to 140kmh.

Thousands of homes and businesses are already without power in the south, west and north-west of the country.

Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as storm Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren

Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as storm Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren

Latest points to note:

Cork and Kerry currently under red alert, Clare due Red alert status this afternoon, while status Orange alerts are in place for nine other counties – Galway, Mayo, Limerick, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, East Meath and Louth

A Status Orange wind warning is now in place for Leitrim and Sligo tonight, and Donegal early tomorrow

Members of the Kerry Branch of the Civil Defence spent most of Monday in their Tralee HQ getting sand bags getting equipment sorted for the Red weather warning. Pictured is Alan Hanafin Civil Defence Officer and John Fitzgerald Commander . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD ©

Members of the Kerry Branch of the Civil Defence spent most of Monday in their Tralee HQ getting sand bags getting equipment sorted for the Red weather warning. Pictured is Alan Hanafin Civil Defence Officer and John Fitzgerald Commander . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD ©

Met Éireann are reporting eye of Storm Barra to make landfall on the Galway coast at noon

Education Minister Norma Foley says schools are not required to facilitate online learning due to short notice of schools closure

A woman walking on Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren

A woman walking on Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren

Cork and Kerry bearing the brunt of Storm Barra with power outages, fallen trees and flooded properties