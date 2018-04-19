SPRING finally arrived in Ireland this week and the mercury reached 19 degrees in places on Thursday.

SPRING finally arrived in Ireland this week and the mercury reached 19 degrees in places on Thursday.

In pictures: Making the most of the sunshine

Droves of people flocked outdoors to enjoy the rare heat before the rain returns again.

Have a look at some of the best pictures from around the country: The dry, sunny weather will linger for a while according to forecasters. Night time temperatures across the country will dip to between 3-6C so Friday morning could see a touch of grass frost in some areas.

Shadow, the Weimaraner, pictured enjoying an ice cream this afternoon in the Phoenix Park Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin. Friday looks set to be another dry day with sunny spells and temperatures in the afternoon will range between 13C and 19C. However, the north and northwest of the country may experience some drizzle.

Sarah O’Sullivan enjoying practising her dancing in Griffith Park while the weather is so nice. Picture:Arthur Carron Met Eireann say Saturday will be 'warm and humid' but it will become cloudier as the day wears on, with showers of rain spreading from the south across the country. And Sunday is set to be much cooler, with Atlantic conditions bringing temperatures down into the 10C to 13C range, accompanied with yet more showers.

Online Editors