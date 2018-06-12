The summer weather is officially over - and we can expect gale-force winds and "wet and extremely windy" weather in the coming days.

'I'm afraid big changes are on the way' - Met Éireann forecaster confirms our 'exam weather' is finally over

Forecasters have predicted "big changes" in the coming days, with Met Éireann's Pat Clarke saying our three weeks of warm and summer weather have officially come to an end.

"I'm afraid big changes are on the way," he told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland. "Our three weeks of warm and summery weather have finally come to an end.

"Wet and extremely windy weather will sweep in over the country later tomorrow." Western and northern counties will experience the winds first, with rain extending across the country by Wednesday afternoon.

For now, top temperatures remain between 16 and 20 degrees today, with isolated showers nationwide. It will be dry tonight, but clouds will increase in the western areas ahead of the wintry weather.

"It will be a dry, bright start in the east with hazy sunshine," Mr Clarke said of the east coast on Wednesday morning. "There will be rain developing in the west in the morning and this will extend across the country by the afternoon.

"It will become windy too as the day progresses.

"The winds will be gale-force and very gusty," he continued.

"Temperatures will remain between 16 and 20 degrees and conditions will remain best along the east. "It will be extremely windy and possibly stormy in places."

Heavy rain can also be expected from Friday night into Saturday.

Online Editors