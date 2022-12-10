Icy conditions stop 140 flights at Dublin Airport as Arctic weather to last for another week

The bitterly cold Arctic weather that has caused travel disruption, including the cancellation of more than 140 flights yesterday, is likely to last for another week.

More than 150 flights in and out of Du blin Airport were cancelled between yesterday and today. There were 143 flights due to depart or land in Dublin yesterday that were cancelled, and a further dozen or more flights scheduled for today were axed as of last night.

DAA confirmed that 69 outbound flights and 74 inbound flights were cancelled yesterday – mostly by Ryanair and Aer Lingus carriers.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus apologised to customers for the delays and cancellations, as the airlines struggled to de-ice their aircraft amid sub-zero temperatures.

Read More

Temperatures are unlikely to climb above freezing today and tomorrow as widespread severe frost, fog and ice will make travel conditions treacherous in many places.

Met Éireann is predicting the sub-zero temperatures will last “all the way through next week” and perhaps beyond next weekend.

Status Yellow weather warnings for fog and ice nationwide are set to expire at midday today, but could be extended by Met Éireann into next week.

In Donegal, a Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place until midday.

“Scattered sleet and snow showers will give some accumulations especially on high ground,” Met Éireann said.

There is likely to be a cumulative effect as wintry downpours of sleet, hail and snowfall combined with days of frost and ice make conditions progressively more dangerous.

There were also delays to Luas and Dart services in Dublin yesterday as snow and frost caused disruptions.

People due to fly this weekend are being encouraged to check for up-to-date information before travelling to the airport.

Some passengers were left waiting for more than six hours as dozens of Ryanair and Aer Lingus flights were delayed. Passengers took videos of chaotic scenes at packed gates and terminal buildings as travellers waited to board flights or were taken back to the terminal when flights were cancelled or aircraft changed.

The travel chaos comes as a blanket of freezing fog will sit over many parts of the country today, leading to very poor visibility for motorists in affected areas.

It will be generally dry but sleet, hail and snow are expected in coastal counties and on higher ground. Tonight and tomorrow morning will be bitterly cold with lows of -5C and even colder as fog and frost are likely to persist.

“Highs will only get up to between 0C and 4C on Sunday,” Met Éireann’s Paul Downes said. “It will remain mostly dry with just the odd intrusion of coastal wintry showers but there will be a widespread frost and freezing fog on both Saturday night and Sunday night. Lows will range from minus 6C to minus 2C.

“Monday will be similarly very cold and temperatures in many parts will stay possibly a few degrees below freezing.

“It will be marginally less chilly, though, nearer to coasts and in Munster, with highs of 0C to 4C there.” ​

The days ahead are expected to be dry with wintry low sunshine, but snow or sleet may accumulate in the north-west and along eastern and western coasts.

City and county councils nationwide have been gritting roads while Irish Rail is treating train platforms for ice. The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to exercise caution this weekend.

Those travelling should assume footpaths and roads will be hazardous with the potential for black ice to form​

There have been cancellations by Bus Éireann already during the cold snap, and service users are advised to check for updates on the corresponding companies’ websites before travelling.

Tuesday will bring the potential for snow or sleet showers with freezing fog patches likely to form nationwide.