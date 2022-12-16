Met Éireann have issued a new yellow ice warning for the entire country this morning while much of the country remains under an orange low temperature warning.

Friday will have a very cold start with much of the nation below freezing and Markree Castle in Sligo was as low as -7C this morning.

There is widespread frost and ice and a few patches of freezing fog leading to difficult driving conditions.

An orange warning for 16 counties will expire at midday as temperatures look set to climb slightly over the next couple of days. But this has been replaced with a yellow ice warning for all of Ireland until 12pm on Saturday.

“Icy conditions in some areas today (Friday) and tonight as showers gradually track southeastwards over the country. Some of the showers will be of freezing rain, sleet and possibly snow,” Met Éireann said.

The showers will extend move in from the northwest and track southeastwards over the country during the late afternoon and evening, turning wintry in places with icy conditions in some areas. Maximum temperatures on Friday of just 0-4 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

It will be cold tonight with some wintry and with icy conditions in places.

Areas of mist and fog will develop, especially in the Midlands and the mercury will fall to -3C in places.

Saturday will once again be cold with mist and fog in some areas. Highs will range from 1C-4C inland and 5C-8C in coastal areas.

It will remain unsettled and wet with windy conditions at times in the coming days as temperatures look set to climb towards seasonal averages on Sunday.

“Much milder than preceding days with highest temperatures ranging from eight degrees over north Ulster, to 12C or 13C in the south in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

“Very mild on Sunday night with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Temperatures not dropping below 10C to 12C nationwide in fresh and gusty southerly winds,” Met Éireann said.

Monday will be mild and breezy with outbreaks of rain in the south and west, extending to all areas in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 10C to 13C in fresh southwest winds.

Rain in the east will clear on Monday evening to leave a fresh and blustery night on Monday night with clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C in fresh southwest winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.



