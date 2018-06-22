Barbecues, patio furniture and sun cream are flying off the shelves in anticipation of the burst of warm weather expected here this weekend and beyond.

Barbecues, patio furniture and sun cream are flying off the shelves in anticipation of the burst of warm weather expected here this weekend and beyond.

Ice cream, garden supplies and barbecues flying off the shelves as the 'sun rolls in'

Officials at Woodie's DIY said punters were gearing up to go al fresco with the return of warm, sunny weather this weekend and well into next week, with sales of garden furniture, barbecues and even outdoor paint to spruce up the garden doing brisk sales.

Tesco is also reporting a similar surge in the sales of seasonal garden supplies as well as sun cream, summer clothes and barbecue meats as well as warm weather food and drink like ice cream, salad, fruit, and beer and cider. Some thoughtful employers are also getting in on the act and pre-ordering ice cream for their staff next week, according to Yasmin Khan, owner of Teddy's Ice Cream.

"I've been inundated with companies booking events," she said, adding the Dún Laoghaire-based company is also expecting to be catering to the masses for their favourite '99' soft-serve cones this weekend "Let the sun roll in," she said.

Morgan Rich, Nicole Darabi and Kimberley Oetegenn, all from California, at the Phoenix Park. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

While the sun may not be quite splitting the stones this weekend, people across the Republic can look forward to another dry and bright day today with long sunny spells and highs of between 17C and 19C, according to Met Éireann. While there will be some cloudy periods, tomorrow will see some sunny spells with temperatures hovering between 19C and 21C although cooler along the coasts due to onshore breezes.

But the good news is the warm weather will stick around for Sunday and well into next week. Temperatures are expected to hit the low 20s on Sunday with warm, if hazy, sunshine. But things will heat up again next week with temperatures hitting the mid to high 20s for much of the week with the mercury possibly hitting as high as 28C or 29C by midweek.

But it's too early to call the spate of good weather an actual 'heatwave'.

According to Met Éireann forecaster Deidre Lowe, the mercury must exceed 20C for five consecutive days in order to be considered a heatwave.

However, the good news is that the temperatures will progressively rise each day over the next week. The only drawback is temperatures will dip down again at night to single digits with some coastal fog or mist.

Irish Independent