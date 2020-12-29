| 2.5°C Dublin

‘I got a few complaints that storm name was spelt Aiden' - Evelyn Cusack on 2020 weather and Met Éireann launch of new monthly forecast

But meteorologists admit long-term weather outlooks are unreliable

Lucia Rocco (3) from Bayside, Dublin, holds onto her brolly on a wet and windy Bull Wall in Clontarf yesterday. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Met Éireann will be launching a new monthly forecast in the first week of January.

The public will be able to access the information on Met Éireann’s website, and it will be updated by forecasters twice a week, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said that the development reflects “an improvement in forecasting techniques” but stressed that while monthly forecasts can at times provide an insight into weather patterns in the month ahead, they should not be used for specific planning purposes.

