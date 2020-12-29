‘I got a few complaints that storm name was spelt Aiden' - Evelyn Cusack on 2020 weather and Met Éireann launch of new monthly forecast

Met Éireann will be launching a new monthly forecast in the first week of January.

The public will be able to access the information on Met Éireann’s website, and it will be updated by forecasters twice a week, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said that the development reflects “an improvement in forecasting techniques” but stressed that while monthly forecasts can at times provide an insight into weather patterns in the month ahead, they should not be used for specific planning purposes.

Among those who might be interested in a general trend would include supermarkets, for instance, who might be looking at “whether to buy enough ice cream if the trend is for a warmer month”, or whether extra fuel should be bought in if it is going to be colder than average.

However, as the Met Éireann website points out: “Forecasts beyond one week become increasingly uncertain due to the chaotic nature of the atmosphere.”

Ms Cusack pointed out that, thanks to advances made to the website, people can type in approximately 1,000 locations nationwide and get an hour-by-hour forecast for the coming seven days.

It’s been a busy year for the Met Éireann office, which, like every other organisation, had to work within the Covid restrictions and allow remote working where possible after lockdown.

They operate 24/7 and the priority was to keep the forecast office going.

“We reduced the number in the forecast office to a maximum of three to observe the two-metre rule. By August we had expanded it to allow five people in.

“What was interesting was, in August, we had two storms, Storm Ellen and Francis, and this was a big test for our Covid restrictions,” said Ms Cusack, who added that there is a lot of extra work involved during these storms, including writing meteorological commentary and issuing extra warnings.

However, she said that all the procedures worked well. “We were able to work with the forecasters in situ, and then some support meteorologists were working from home, so it was a good test in August because of these late-season storms.”

Another innovation took place on June 14, when Met Éireann launched the first all-Ireland display of weather warnings on its website.

On September 1, Met Éireann launched its latest round of storm names for the 2020/2021 season, drawn up in association with the UK Met Office and the Netherlands KNMI office.

It wasn’t long before Storm Aiden struck at the end of October.

“Met Éireann named the first storm of the new season ‘Aiden’, but there was a little bit of controversy over Aiden,” said Ms Cusack.

“I got a few complaints that it was spelt Aiden. There are a number of spellings, including ‘an’.”

Much further down the list, at storm number 18, was Ms Cusack’s choice of Saidhbhín, which gathered a lot of interest from their Dutch and English colleagues – although it’s unlikely it will get to be used.

There is an accompanying guide on how to pronounce the names, Ms Cusack said. The UK service selected Welsh name Heulwen as one of its picks, pronounced Hail-wen.

“We only name storms when we expect orange-level impacts. It’s to engage the public to warn them that there is serious weather on the way. At the end of the day, if Met Éireann names a storm, it’s for serious weather on the way.”

Meanwhile, training is ongoing for a new generation of forecasters. Ms Cusack said people have been remarking that there are new voices on radio and television.

“We have five new forecasters that we trained during Covid. Our tech division set it up, and Joan Blackburn took over the training and everyone got their own desk and we were doing training remotely. So we had to be innovative and adapt like everybody else.”