Met Éireann’s weather advisory remains in place for the entire country today as spells of heavy rain or showers are possible which may cause further disruption.

The forecaster said it will be dry for a time early this weekend but turning more unsettled once again from Sunday onwards as heavy rain spreads across the country.

It comes as The National Hurricane Centre in Miami said Hurricane Danielle, which is making its way across the Atlantic, is "slowly weakening" and is expected to become "post-tropical" today.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers today, showers will be most frequent over Munster and Leinster this morning before spreading to all areas during the day, some turning heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

It will become drier for most parts later in the evening with highest temperatures between 17C to 20C in a light to moderate north to northeast breeze.

Showers will largely die out early tonight and it will become dry for most. However, outbreaks of rain will spread into east Ulster and Leinster overnight.

Lowest temperatures will range between 12C to 14C with mist and fog patches developing in light northwesterly winds.

Friday will be a drier day overall with sunny spells. Any rain in the east and northeast will clear through the morning, leaving well scattered showers for the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 21C in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Friday night will be largely dry with clear spells and just the odd light shower. Some mist and fog will develop in light northerly or variable winds with lowest temperatures between 10C to 13C.

Saturday will be a dry day for most with isolated showers and sunny periods. However, it may turn cloudier in the southwest towards nightfall.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 21C in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

There is a lot of uncertainty within the further outlook period due to hurricane activity in the North Atlantic.

It will likely turn cloudy across the country on Saturday night with rain spreading to many areas from the southwest, turning heavy at times.

It will be a mild night with temperatures ranging between 13C to 16C.

Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a wet day with widespread heavy rain and moderate southerly wind with highest temperatures between 17C to 20C.