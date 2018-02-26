As Ireland prepares for an incoming weather system that will bring freezing conditions Met Eireann is expected to upgrade the warning in place to a Status Orange warning, with a Status Red alert expected later in the week.

How the Siberian freeze will unfold - and when to expect 'dynamic snow' and blizzard-like conditions

But how will the weather unfold and when can we expect the worst conditions?

pic.twitter.com/dQcVH52PwZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 26, 2018 Today will be dry and cold with only the odd snow flurry. It is Tuesday evening and night that the weather will begin to deteriorate as cold air from Siberia, originating in the North Pole, moves in from the east and travels westwards across the country.

"By Wednesday morning there is likely to be a fair amount of snow along eastern coastal counties," Evelyn Cusak, deputy head of forecasting told RTÉ's Morning Ireland. "From Wednesday evening, Wednesday night and Thursday morning we are talking about snow showers from the Irish sea.

"The high danger area for country-wide is Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning," she said. Over this period what is known as "dynamic snow" is expected due to a "two-pronged attack" as two weather systems meet.

A weather system is pushing up from the Bay of Biscay bringing a lot of precipitation and as it hits the cold air across Ireland and Britain there is a high risk of some very heavy snow. Met Éireann has not estimated how much snow will fall but Ms Cusak said that due to easterly gales there will be blizzard-like conditions.

"Because it's very dry air, the snow will be quite powdery so it will reduce visibility very significantly," she said.

Low temperatures of up to -10C are expected but Ms Cusak warned that a significant chill will make it feel much colder.

Warnings A Status Orange warning is expected to be issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Later in the week a Status Red warning is likely to be issued.

"We generally would not issue a red in advance of a 48-hour period," Ms Cusak said and added that people should keep up-to-date with Met Éireann throughout the week. Preparation The Government's National Emergency Co-ordination Group is meeting today to discuss plans for the expected weather.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority warned motorists to expect challenging driving conditions and, if necessary, to postpone non-essential journeys. Transport Infrastructure Ireland and local authorities are already planning to dramatically increase their road salting operations. Irish Water is also mobilising crews as frozen pipes become in issue.

Local authorities around the country are also preparing for the week ahead. Meanwhile, work is underway to ensure that rough sleepers are aware of beds and shelter available as conditions worsen. The Department of Education is also monitoring the situation nationwide but say decisions to close schools are taken at a local level.

