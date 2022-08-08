How Ireland’s August heatwave will compare to Europe’s well-known hotspots

Ireland will have its first heatwave in August since 2003 this week as temperatures are set to near or breach 30 degrees amid a week of sunshine.

Ireland’s heat will mimic much of Europe’s sun holiday destinations this coming week as Met Éireann have issued a heat stress warning to the nation.

Parts of the country, particularly in the south later in the week - which will experience temperatures of 29 degrees or higher - will be hotter than the Algarve, the Canary Islands, the Amalfi Coast in Italy and cities like Munich, Amsterdam, Warsaw and Vienna.

Temperatures in the south will also be comparable to London, Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Marbella and US cities New York and Chicago.

While many will enjoy the fine weather and head to the seaside, some are questioning if this rather rare August temperature spike is the result of climate change.

Conal Ruth, forecaster at Met Éireann, said that while it’s difficult to attribute any one weather event to the effects of climate change, he said bouts of hot weather like this are being experienced more frequently.

“Spells of hot weather like this are something that we’re seeing as we continue to change the climate. That’s really only going to continue as we move forward,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ireland experienced record high temperatures at nine different weather stations last month, with Phoenix Park baking in 33c on July 18.

Many areas experienced above-average dry spells with Shannon Airport experiencing its driest July in 33 years.

As the mercury soars and people head for the coast, The Irish Coast Guard and Water Safety Ireland are appealing to people to take every precaution when enjoying water sports while gardaí urged those travelling to slow down and be aware that larger numbers of cyclists and motorcyclists will be using the roads.