How do other countries deal with snow? What we can learn from Sweden, Norway, Canada and Alaska

Five years ago this month, the Beast from the East resulted in a spring week to remember, even if the novelty was short-lived.

Recent reports have hinted that Ireland might face yet more unseasonably cold weather.

The natural phenomenon known as a “sudden stratospheric warming” event (SSW) happened last month, increasing the likelihood of extreme cold.

As a country, we haven’t needed to get ready for regular bouts of extreme cold weather in any major way.

Yet there is plenty to learn from the citizens of countries that deal with heavy snowfall and extreme temperatures as a matter of course. Even so, dealing with the vagaries of extreme winter weather is a significant challenge.

In Anchorage, Alaska, it’s not unusual for temperatures to dip to -23C during a cold snap. The region’s annual snowfall, on average, is 79 inches. They tend to get their heaviest falls in February and March.

Shannon McCarthy, a communications director at the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public facilities, notes that state office buildings have been closed for two days this season, while the school district has had over a week’s worth of closures.

Public transport typically stays in operation, while at Alaska’s international airports, flights get cancelled “rarely”.

Students are now extending their school day by 30 minutes to make up for the lost time

“We have a strong maintenance division to remove snow and ice from runways and a sophisticated de-icing regiment for airplanes,” Ms McCarthy explains.

“However, that is not the case in our rural aviation system. Alaska has historically had a poor safety record with our smaller aircraft, so regional air carriers have to be cautious and err on the side of safety.

“We have robust maintenance personnel to remove snow from roads and parking areas, and treat ice on sidewalks with anti-icing chemicals,” Ms McCarthy said.

It snowed for about four days and just stopped this morning

“Also, schools typically build some cushion in their yearly schedule to absorb some ‘snow days’ although this year we’ve pushed past that cushion and students are now extending their school day by 30 minutes to make up for the lost time.

"Just today, we had another snow day because the ploughs couldn’t keep up – it snowed for about four days and just stopped this morning.”

Alaskan locals also keep survival gear in their cars as a matter of course, and are prepared for power outages at home with portable generators.

Elsewhere in Alaska, Carri Thurman, co-owner of Two Sisters bakery in Homer, notes that in winter, the area gets fewer than six hours of sunlight. It’s not unusual for locals to keep dry sand or cat litter in their cars in case they get stuck on ice, or ice cleats in their bag to slip onto their boots.

Icy/snowy weather shuts down the highway fairly regularly

“Everything we get in town from milk and eggs to medical supplies comes down the road by truck,” she said.

“Icy/snowy weather shuts down the highway fairly regularly in the winter. It’s not always the snow itself but by accidents caused by low visibility or slippery roads.”

Irish actor Martin Maloney, meanwhile, has lived in Sweden with his young family on and off for 20 years.

“I was very impressed with how clean and advanced it was when I first came here,” he said. “Organisation is a really big part of it. They have ploughing teams that are either council-funded, or private companies that are hired by housing associations.

“Main roads are cleared first with large wheel loaders, or tractors. Then residential areas will have stairs and car parks cleaned, salted and gritted.

“Winter tyres are mandatory, either studded, or with thicker-treading. This is definitely something in my opinion that should be brought into Ireland.”

He says that, much like in Ireland, home energy costs in Sweden “have been crazy lately”.

“My home heating/electric cost 6,000kr (€535) for December, doubling from an already expensive 3,000kr (€268) in November,” he said.

There’s a lot of community spirit here when the snow comes

In Norway, media adviser Catriona Loughran says that occasional closures may happen during an extreme bout of snow, but “not to the extent of shutting the country down”.

“You’ll get tram delays because it’s electric, and the streets can get really slippy. Because they have it every year, they’re well-maintained. You have massive tractors able to remove the snow and move them into massive mounds.

“There’s a thing called ‘dugnad’ here, it’s a community thing where everyone chips in. They have community boxes of gravel and salts everywhere that they use for the local laneways, so that children can walk to school.

When I was a little girl, the snowbanks would be as tall as houses

“There’s a lot of community spirit here when the snow comes.”

Janine Kennedy now lives in Templetuohy, Co Tipperary, but grew up on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, Canada. There, winters begin in November and the last of the snow is usually gone by mid-May.

“When I was a little girl, the snowbanks would be as tall as houses,” she said. “These aren’t snow drifts – the drifts would get to around 5ft tall, in certain spots. The snowbanks were made by the snowploughs, which would push all of the snow into certain spots.

“We have snowploughs and salt trucks constantly patrolling all major roads, so the snow is usually cleared from the road, though you still need to drive really carefully.” ​