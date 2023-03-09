| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How do other countries deal with snow? What we can learn from Sweden, Norway, Canada and Alaska

Conrad Martinez clears a bus stop after an overnight snow fall in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Erik Hill Expand

Close

Conrad Martinez clears a bus stop after an overnight snow fall in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Erik Hill

Conrad Martinez clears a bus stop after an overnight snow fall in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Erik Hill

Conrad Martinez clears a bus stop after an overnight snow fall in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Erik Hill

Tanya Sweeney

Five years ago this month, the Beast from the East resulted in a spring week to remember, even if the novelty was short-lived.

Recent reports have hinted that Ireland might face yet more unseasonably cold weather.

Most Watched

Privacy