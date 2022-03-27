Parts of Ireland will bask in 18 degree heat on Sunday, meaning it could be the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Éireann have predicted highs of between 13-18 across the nation, slightly warmer in the west and cooler in the east, generally.

Freezing cold conditions are just around the corner, though, with the national forecaster predicting temperatures are to plummet to as low as -3 by Thursday night as the weather is set for a turn.

Early morning mist on Sunday will clear to leave another fine dry day with long spells of sunshine. There may be the chance of a shower or two in the west and northwest later, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 18 degrees and it will be coolest along the east and south coast with just very light variable winds.

Sunday night will be largely dry and clear, as any showers in the west and northwest die out. Patches of mist and fog will develop and temperatures will drop dramatically at night with the possibility of freezing conditions in local spots, but the night will generally see lows of 1-5.

Any mist and fog patches will clear early on Monday morning. Most areas will stay dry tomorrow with sunny spells, however, there will also be isolated showers. Temperatures will again range from 13-17, with light variable winds.

Tuesday is forecast to be a little more of a cloudier day and wind direction will change from the north, bringing a colder snap to the air than in previous days.

“A change expected on Wednesday as cooler air blankets the country with scattered showers, some possibly wintry, feeding down throughout the afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies and noticeably colder too with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in a brisk northerly wind,” the forecaster said.

Any rain will gradually clear throughout Thursday and there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, with the possibility of some showers becoming wintry. It will be colder than previous days, with highs of just 4 to 8 degrees, and quite breezy due to a northerly wind.

Thursday night will likely see temperatures dip below freezing, with lows of -3 forecast by Met Éireann. It will be a cold night and frosty with showers expected in the north of the country.

Friday is again looking cold and bright with sunny spells and just scattered showers with highest temperatures of 5-8 degrees.