THE welcome sunshine of recent days will become more intermittent in the coming week but the high temperatures and heavy showers will continue, according to Met Eireann.

THE welcome sunshine of recent days will become more intermittent in the coming week but the high temperatures and heavy showers will continue, according to Met Eireann.

Hot, humid and some showers: the next few days will see temperatures jump to mid 20s

Forecaster Deirdre Lowe said following this morning’s thundery downpours, tonight will bring “further heavy down pours locally, but many places will be dry and misty with some fog patches.”

And it's set to become very warm. “Monday will be another warm and humid day with a mix of cloud and spells of hazy sunshine,” said the Met Eireann forecaster.

“Further scattered heavy showers will break out also with localised thundery down pours and highest temperatures 18 to 24 degrees.” While Monday night is predicted to be dry and mild, scattered showers will begin again on Tuesday, with the occasional sunny spell mixed in. Top temperatures will be in the high teens to low twenties, and showers could turn heavy or thundery in the afternoon.

As for the rest of the week, “the warm humid weather looks likely to continue.” “The days will be bringing a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells with occasional heavy showers or thunderstorms,” according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures throughout the week are expected to remain above normal with daytime values in the high teens during overcast, but rise to the low twenties in sunshine. Night temperatures will be mild, but will remain in double figures. Next week's hot and heavy forecast follows a spectacular lightning storm over Ireland's south coast over the weekend - with one family with two young children having a lucky escape when their house caught fire after a lighting strike.

The Cork family were awoken by the sound of a loud 'bang' shortly after 1am Sunday.

The father immediately realised the roof of their two storey home at Ballymacoda had just been struck by lightning.

He rushed his wife and two children, a toddler and a four year old, to the safety of a neighbour's house and rang Cork Fire Brigade. Four units from Youghal and Midleton raced to the scene and fought the blaze at the property just outside Ballymacoda and a short distance from the popular seaside town of Youghal.

Locals paid tribute to the fire brigade officials who fought the blaze at the height of the storm with lightning and torrential thunder showers throughout the area along the Cork-Waterford border. "Great credit to them - they fought that blaze despite the storm," one local man said.

"From what I heard this morning in the village, the lightning strike was like an explosion on the roof." "It caused a lot of damage to the roof and that's where they believe the fire started and then spread to the upper part of the house." A water tanker unit was later dispatched from Cork city to support the four local brigades as they battled the blaze.

The fire was brought under control around 3am but was not finally extinguished until around 7am. However, substantial damage was caused both to the roof and upper storey of the property involved. No one was injured in the fire thanks to the quick-thinking of the young father in rushing his family to safety.

Locals said the young family were very shocked by their ordeal. Engineers will assess the damage to the property which is understood to have only recently been refurbished. The electrical storm was one of the biggest witnessed over Cork, Kerry and Waterford in recent years.

Lightning strikes also caused problems with the electrical network across the south west. The ESB confirmed it was attending to a number of line faults linked to lightning strikes, particularly in the Killeagh, Castlemartyr and Youghal areas where the concentration of lightning strikes was greatest.

The electrical storm was sufficiently violent to wake hundreds of people across the south east and south west. It was accompanied by torrential thunder showers which resulted in localised funding in some areas. Lighting strikes at Stansted Airport in the UK also caused problems for Irish travellers with delays to numerous flights caused by damage

to a refuelling system at the airport during the storm.

Online Editors