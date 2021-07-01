Sisters Alanna (7) and Alyssa (5) Keeley from Inchicore in Dublin who launched Bord Bia Bloom 2021. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Another hot and humid few days are in store with scattered showers expected across most of the country.

Today will be mostly sunny as low clouds, mist and fog will burn off early this morning. There will be just a few scattered showers later on in parts of Munster and Leinster, Met Éireann has forecast.

Temperatures will be high across the country from 20C to 24C.

Tomorrow will be a similar day as it will start off misty and foggy but this is expected to clear in the morning.

It will be dry in the morning, however, well-scattered showers will develop into the afternoon with more general rain moving into the southwest through the evening.

"Warm spells of hazy sunshine too, in just light southerly breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Top temperatures of 19C to 23C generally, though slightly cooler under cloudier skies in the southwest.”

Saturday will be warm and humid too, however, some heavy rain is likely across the south and west of the country.

Across the north and east, there will be some longer drier spells with some sunny breaks possible.

The highest temperatures will be between 17C and 21C. Saturday night will be very humid with the lowest temperatures of 13C to 15C.

Sunday appears to be the most inclement day of the weekend with Met Éireann forecasting widespread heavy slow-moving showers that will occur throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening with thundery downpours leading to spot flooding.

However, tt will be another humid day with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C.

Early indications from the national forecaster suggest that next week won’t be as warm with highs of 15C to 18C. There will also be spells of wet and breezy weather.