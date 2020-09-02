Homes evacuated and schools closed as flooding wreaks havoc in Clifden

UNSEASONAL flooding due to heavy rainfall in Connemara has forced evacuation of homes and closure of two schools in Clifden town earlier this morning.

Galway Fire Service crews, Gardaí and Galway County Council staff have been assisting residents and businesses in Clifden, after the Owenglen river burst its banks.

The Clifden Glen holiday village was evacuated, as were a number of houses near the Station House Hotel in the town.

Gardaí advised Scoil Mhuire and Clifden Community School to close, due to the deteriorating weather conditions – with a yellow rainfall warning issued by Met Éireann for Connacht.

The N59 at Kylemore and a stretch of road between Maam Cross and Recess were impassable earlier, with one lane from Maam Cross west re-opening to traffic from mid-morning.

The route from Clifden to Ballyconneely was also closed after heavy flooding.

Abbeyglen Castle Hotel manager Brian Hughes told RTÉ Radio 1 said that there was a “deluge of rain coming down the Owenglen river”.

Mr Hughes said he had lived in Clifden all his life, and had never seen the river burst its banks in this way.

Gardaí have warned motorists to slow down and to avoid the affected areas if possible.

Met Éireann has forecast that there will be more localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions today. The status yellow rainfall warning is valid until 9pm tonight (Wed) for counties in Connacht, and for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Online Editors