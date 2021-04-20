Dafne Schilling Bernardes and Adriano Buchling from Clontarf take a selfie along the coast at Dollymount during sunny weather in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Fine weather is on the way as Met Éireann are forecasting dry and settled conditions for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 17 degrees this week with warmest conditions likely in Connacht and Northwest Munster.

Clear, sunny days are forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with a slightly cloudier but dry outlook for the weekend.

The last of the unsettled weather will move southwards as Tuesday progresses, as clear conditions sweep down through Ulster and the rest of the country throughout this evening and tonight.

Mist and fog will gather overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with temperatures dip towards zero.

Wednesday morning will bring bright and dry conditions with most of the country experiencing sunny spells. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 16 degrees.

“Thursday will be a dry and mostly sunny day. Maximum temperatures will range 13 to 16 degrees across much of the country, warmest in Connacht and northwest Munster. It will be cooler in eastern coastal counties and along the south coast though, due to the onshore east to southeast breezes with highs of 10 to 12 degrees in these areas,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Temperatures in Ulster will hit freezing in places as it becomes cooler on Thursday night but Friday will bring another bright and sunny day with temperatures of up to 16 degrees.

It will be slightly cooler in Eastern coastal counties as a fresh breeze caps the temperatures at 11-13 degrees.

“Current indications suggest that the predominantly dry and settled conditions will continue into the weekend and early next week as high pressure maintains its dominance over our weather.

“Saturday, Sunday and Monday will continue mainly dry with sunny spells, but Saturday may be a rather cloudy day in Munster, however, with the chance of some patchy drizzle there during the morning,” the forecaster said.

Gardaí will be maintaining high visibility patrols are popular beauty spots and amenities this weekend to ensure compliance with publi health guidelines. This weekend’s forecast fine weather will likely see many popular public parks and beaches busy now the 5km limit is not in force any longer.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public to plan their activities in accordance with the public health guidelines.





