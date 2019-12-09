High winds, falling trees and homes hit by power cuts as storm blows in

Motorists are being urged to travel with great caution after "extremely dangerous" gusts in excess of 130kmh swept across the country.

The ferocious winds of Storm Atiyah whipped across Ireland last night, bringing disruption and hazardous conditions to thousands of people, particularly those affected by the Status Red Warning in Co Kerry.

This warning was lifted by Met Éireann at 7pm last night, and the orange and yellow warnings for the rest of the country were removed at 6am this morning.

However, Met Éireann confirmed it would be continuing to monitor the storm situation. And while the worst of Atiyah is now over, AA Roadwatch said that roads throughout the county would remain treacherous for some time.

