SUNSHINE finally returns to Ireland this week, but scattered showers could put a dampener on things.

Here comes the sun: Temperatures to reach up to 20C but risk of showers remain

Following washout weather over the weekend, Met Éireann has said we can expect temperatures of up to 20C.

Today there will be frequent and heavy showers in the north and west of the country, but they are expected to ease later in the day. However, the threat of a few heavy showers will remain in the north.

Across the rest of the country we can expect sunny spells with just the occasional passing shower, with rainfall worsening later this afternoon and in the evening. Top temperatures will be between 15C-18C, with moderate to fresh southwest winds easing by the evening.

Tonight will be mostly dry, apart from a few showers in the east and north. Lowest temperatures will drop as low as 5C, with light southwesterly breezes and some patches of mist and fog.

Anyone hoping for some summer sunshine will be pleased to hear that temperatures are expected to reach up to 20C tomorrow. with light southwest to westerly breezes and with some sea breezes developing along south and east coasts.

Tomorrow will be dry with some sunny spells, but there will be scattered showers in the west and north.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, but scattered showers will affect counties along the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures are expected to be between 5C and 9C.

Wednesday will have sunny spells with a few scattered showers, with temperatures still reaching up to 19C.

There will be more frequent showers expected in the west and north.

The mild weather will continue, with temperatures of 17C expected on Thursday, with those in the east and south-east enjoying the warmest climes.

There will also be moderate west to northwest winds and scattered showers are expected.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with good clear spells and just the odd shower in the northwest

Good news for anyone hoping to embracing the outdoors next weekend as early forecasts suggest Friday will be mostly dry and sunny, with temperatures of up to 17C predicted.

Online Editors