It looks like it's time to get out the sun cream and dust off the barbecue as temperatures are expected to reach a sweltering 28C by the end of the week.

Hello summer: At last, temperatures are on the rise - and set to hit 28C

While the weekend saw decidedly mixed weather sweep across the country - with Status Yellow rainfall warnings in place for Cork and Waterford - this week looks far better with spells of sunshine ensuring that we may finally be witnessing the beginning of the Irish summer.

Today the forecast is for temperatures of between 18C and 22C, with the weather expected to gradually improve as the week progresses.

And temperatures are due to soar to nearly 30C by next weekend, with "exceptionally warm" weather being forecast for Friday.

With Britain set to bask in temperatures of up to 31C by the end of the week as a hot air mass rising from North Africa drifts across Europe, it seems that Ireland will also benefit from the unusual weather occurrence.

"It's going to be a warm start to the week and by the looks of it, it's going to be even warmer later in the week," said a Met Éireann forecaster.

"The weather is not completely settled and we expect to see some thunderstorms but they are going to be isolated.

"They are not going to be persistent."

Tomorrow and Wednesday should see even warmer temperatures of up to 25C and they will be even higher for Thursday - going from 22C to 27C - before rising to between 25C to 28C by this Friday.

"It won't be wall-to-wall sunshine initially but there will be strong spells of it.

"And later in the week it will be way warmer than usual," the spokesperson added.

He said that coastal areas would be a "bit cooler", but the country would still see some more enjoyable conditions than we have had in recent weeks.

It has been a somewhat dreary start to the summer, with Ireland experiencing cooler-than-average temperatures and sporadic bursts of rainfall over the past few weeks.

But it seems that the last day of primary school this Friday will also coincide with a much-needed change in the weather for most parts of the country, with dazzling sunshine expected. 'Exceptionally warm' - Met Éireann predicts sizzling temperatures of 28C... but Ireland to endure thundery downpours first

