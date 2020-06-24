'Hectic weather' - hottest day of year tomorrow but lightning warnings nationwide

Storm brewing: Ursuline Court in Waterford city, underneath a sky full of thunder and lightning at the weekend. Photo: Noel Browne

Tomorrow is set to be the hottest day of the year but Met Éireann have issued a yellow thunder and lightning warning nationwide.

Temperatures will soar to 28C "and maybe hotter" according to the national meteorological service, but as the day advances thunderstorms will roll in bringing with it localsied flooding and "dangerous" lightning.

There is a status yellow thunderstorm warning in place nationwide and valid currently until Friday morning.

"It will be hectic weather," meteorologist Paul Downes said.

"It's going to be interesting over the next 24 or 36 hours.

It's going to get warm tomorrow with temperatures up to 28C tomorrow or even higher than that. That would be the hottest day of the year."

Mr Downes said that, after a "muggy" night tonight, tomorrow will start out misty but will turn into a nice day. As evening approaches, however, incoming clouds will bring a thunderstorm likely to cause spot flooding and dangerous lightning.

"Tomorrow will be very humid. Misty patches will clear to give sunny spells. Temperatures will be between 22C and 28C, warmest in the east," he said,

"There is a yellow thunderstorm warning out so expect widespread showers later in the evening and overnight.

"Those thundery deluges could bring some hail and localised flooding as well. Thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight with a few persisting through the morning but fresher conditions coming in later on Friday night and through the weekend as well.

"The risk of localised flooding is there. There could be some very heavy deluges. Certainly there could be some lightning with some of these storms as well.

"There is definitely a danger to lightning. You should stay indoors and stay away from trees and the likes of that. You don't want to be out in that kind of weather if you can help it. There's definitely a danger, especially if the storms are quite active and there's a lot of lightning with them they can do damage to trees, they've been known to kill or injure animals as well."

Thunderstorms will continue into Friday in eastern counties, Mr Downes said, into a weekend with cooler temperatures.

The extended outlook in to the early days of next week is for continued unsettled conditions with showers at times.

Online Editors