Heavy snowfall in Ireland: Roads impassable, traffic chaos and weather warning extended

HEAVY snowfall has caused "extremely poor" driving conditions, with some road impassable and motorists facing traffic chaos this evening.

Just days after much of Ireland enjoyed balmy weather and the first signs of summer climes, Met Eireann has extended a Status Yellow snow-ice weather warning for the entire country, which is in place until 8am tomorrow.

Gardai have issued a traffic alert this evening, noting that snowfall is effecting roads particularly in Tipperary, Kilkenny, Offaly, Laois, Meath and Westmeath and advised people to avoid travelling in these areas.

Frustrated motorists have said on social media that there are extensive tailbacks.

AA Roadwatch noted that "driving conditions are extremely poor on the M7 and M8 with snow and ice on the road. Snowfall is also effecting visibility."

They have said that in Kilkenny, Tipperary and Laois "driving conditions are extremely poor on the M7, M8 and M9 due to snowfall. Gardaí advise road users to avoid using these stretches of road if possible."

The N80 in Laois has been closed between Portlaoise and Stradbally due to heavy snow.

Also in Laois/Kilkenny, the local Abbeyleix/Crettyard Road (R430) is impassable after heavy snowfall.

In Wicklow the sally Gap and the Vale Road have been closed due to road conditions.

AA Roadwatch noted that the road around Bruff in Limerick, Birr, Navan and Ashbourne are all said to be in poor conditions due to snow.

The N81 at Citywest in Dublin is impassable and gardai have said there are heavy traffic delays.

A garda spokesman added: "Driving conditions are poor in the midlands on the M4, M7 and M8 with emergency services clearing a collision on the M8 between Junction 3 and 4 Northbound. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and reduce speed."

@CarlowWeather snowing very heavily just outside Athy this last hour, couple of inches and the roads starting to get very dodgy pic.twitter.com/tbT8KdE45y — WBarry (@w_wbarry) March 3, 2019

Gardai issued the following advice for drivers during the snow:

• It takes longer to stop a vehicle in snow or on icy roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

• Keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users

• Keep your windows clear of snow during your journey

• Manoeuvre gently; avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid

• Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin

• When travelling downhill, especially through a series of bends, select a low gear as early as possible and allow your speed to reduce using the brake pedal gently

Online Editors