Olive O’Hara, Annie Meaney, Doris May, Aisha Devoy, Niamh Morrison and Lisa Brinkmann on their horses at Red Strand, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon/Anzenberger

Ireland is set for an Arctic blast as temperatures will plummet to -5C, with the newest version of the Beast from the East set to bring heavy snowfall, severe frost and ice.

Met Éireann issued a weather advisory to householders, pedestrians and motorists for the next 96 hours, while the UK Met Office issued snow and ice warnings for Northern Ireland.

Dublin, the east coast and northern areas could see significant snowfall between tomorrow and Thursday as icy Siberian winds meet moisture-laden Atlantic air.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority urged pedestrians and motorists to take extreme care when undertaking essential journeys as conditions could prove challenging, particularly over higher and northern areas.

Walkers were urged to exercise caution outdoors as it will be bitterly cold.

The Arctic spell has been swept over Ireland and the UK from a huge weather front which has driven frigid conditions westwards from Scandinavia and Siberia.

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice alert for various Ulster counties.

However, the brunt of the Beast from the East Mark II will be felt over eastern England, where up to 30cm of snow could fall and blizzard-like conditions are expected in some areas.

Met Éireann’s Liz Walsh warned that it will be exceptionally cold over Ireland this week with a risk of snow and ice.

“It will be very cold and the winds will make it feel even colder,” she said.

“Monday will be very cold with bright or sunny spells and scattered wintry showers of rain, sleet or snow, mostly in the eastern half of the country.

“Many areas will be dry with highest temperatures of just 1C to 4C.

“Monday night will see showers of sleet and snow in the east becoming more frequent and pushing further inland overnight.

“It will be very cold with clear spells and lowest temperatures of -3C to 0C, with widespread sharp frost and icy patches under clearing skies.

“Tuesday will continue to be very cold with further wintry showers of rain, sleet and snow feeding in from the east which will mainly affect the eastern half of the country, especially eastern coastal counties with moderate snow accumulations in places.”

Temperatures will hover between 1C and 3C during the day and could drop to as low as -5C overnight into Wednesday.

Motorists and pedestrians could face quite hazardous conditions tomorrow night and into Wednesday because of severe frost and black ice.

Some areas will again see overnight showers of sleet and snow and conditions will remain bitterly cold on Thursday.

Sleet and snow will move north-eastward over the country, with significant accumulations possible before it turns to rain.

Irish Independent