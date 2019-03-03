HEAVY snowfall and rain have caused "extremely poor" driving conditions as motorists have been urged to take extra care on our roads.

Heavy snow and rain cause 'extremely poor driving conditions' and traffic chaos as two weather warnings issued

Just days after much of Ireland enjoyed balmy weather and the first signs of summer climes, Met Eireann has issued two status yellow weather warnings.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Leinster and Tipperary until 8am tomorrow. Many of these parts are now experiencing heavy snowfall.

The national forecaster advised that there will be "some further falls of sleet and snow this evening, giving some further accumulations and some slippery roads. But these clearing early tonight.

"Turning icy more widely overnight."

Meanwhile, a status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster, with up to 35mm of rain expected between 6am and 6pm today.

Frustrated motorists have said on social media that there are extensive tailbacks on the M7 and M8, with traffic moving extremely slow.

AA Roadwatch has said that there have been multiple incidents on our roads today, as they advised people to take extra care.

Heavy snow in north Laois this afternoon Photo: Rory McEvoy/Twitter

A spokesperson said in a statement: "Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Munster and Leinster today (3rd). It will be in place until 6pm this evening.

"Slow down on wet roads and allow plenty of extra room between your vehicle and the one in front.

"A Status Yellow Snow-ice Warning has also been issued for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon today up until 8am tomorrow.

"Particular care is advised on secondary and local routes, and on higher ground, where ice and frost may linger.

A car is driven through snowfall in the Kilteel area of Dublin Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

"Remember it takes up to ten times longer to stop on an icy road. In affected areas, slow down, keep further back from the vehicle in front and keep all manoeuvres gentle."

@CarlowWeather snowing very heavily just outside Athy this last hour, couple of inches and the roads starting to get very dodgy pic.twitter.com/tbT8KdE45y — WBarry (@w_wbarry) March 3, 2019

AA Roadwatch noted that "driving conditions are extremely poor on the M7 and M8 with snow and ice on the road. Snowfall is also effecting visibility. Gardaí advise road users to avoid using these stretches of road if possible."

They added that snow has been reported in Bruff, co Limerick and the south of the country.

Gardai have warned people to avoid the Spink/Glosna Road (R430) in Laois due to "treacherous conditions with snow."

Snow and ice have also been reported through the Sally Gap in Co Wicklow and motorists are advised to drive with care on this route.

Rain and snow will continue throughout the evening, drying up by nightfall. The wintery weather continues throughout the night with widespread frost and temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees.

Monday will be a cold and bright day with scattered heavy showers.

Temperatures will rise to highs of 6 to 8 degrees with good spells of sunshine.

