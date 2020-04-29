Heavy rainfall to hit ahead of May bank holiday weekend

HEAVY rain and blustery conditions will batter the country over the coming days, Met Eireann has warned.

Thundery rain is expected to move in from the south this afternoon, as highest temperatures hit 8C to 13C and will be coolest over Ulster.

The wet conditions will continue tonight with widespread outbreaks of rain plummeting down, becoming more scattered overnight.

Temperatures will fall to lows of 1C to 5C.

Forecasters are anticipating longer spells of rain moving in across the east and northeast tomorrow.

But some areas will see a glimpse of sun later in the day, with temperatures between 7-13C.

Thursday night will be dry and clear, with showers continuing around the west coast.

Meanwhile, Friday morning will see bright sunny spells before scattered showers will develop during the day. Temperatures will hit 10 to 13 Celsius.

The dull weather will continue throughout the weekend as Saturday is expected to be a cloudy day with few scattered showers, mainly in the north. Temperatures will reach highs of 12 to 15 Celsius.

Online Editors