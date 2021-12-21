Heavy rain warning for three counties as 50mm downpours threaten hazardous driving conditions

Cork, Kerry and Waterford have been issued with yellow rain warnings which will begin at 2am on Wednesday as downpours are set to bring up to 50mm of rainfall.

Met Éireann said the warning will remain in place until 6am on Thursday as heavy deluges could cause flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

“Several bands of heavy rainfall will bring accumulations of 30-50mm, with higher totals likely in mountainous regions. This may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Read More

The rainfall will spread from the southwest on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning up through Munster and into Connacht and Leinster as Wednesday morning progresses, before turning heavy in Munster as the morning progresses.

Rain will become widespread on Wednesday morning and will turn heavy across the south and southwest before clearing northeastwards in the afternoon. Further spells of rain will move in throughout the evening, with mild temperatures of 7-12 degrees.

Met Éireann has said the outlook for this week is mild as a low pressure front sweeps in and brings windy and wet spells.

Thursday will be a bright and dry day for most as rain clears off to the north of Ireland, leaving sunny spells and just scattered showers. Temperatures will reach highs of 9-12 degrees.

Christmas Eve is currently forecast to begin with a wet start with plenty of rain around.

“That rain will clear to the north through the day with some drier spells developing, though scattered patches of light rain and drizzle will linger. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly winds,” the forecaster said.

“There remains some uncertainty in the forecast for Christmas weekend. Current indications suggest that more rain will spread across the country from the southwest on Friday night. However, with Rudolph's help, Santa will have no problem making his way through the rain."