Dog walkers take advantage of a break in the weather on Sandymount strand.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 5/5/21

As we shake off two days of stormy weather, there’s a dry and sunny Saturday morning in store, and hope for more good weather later next week.

We can expect a cloudy day today with showery outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, especially across Munster and Leinster.

Things are going to brighten up through the afternoon and evening, with drier conditions extending southwards.

Highest temperatures today will reach 10C to 14C.

Tonight there will be scattered showers on western and northern coasts in particular, while temperatures are set to drop to between 1-5C.

The weekend will start off dry and sunny on Saturday for most of the country, with some scattered showers in the west and northwest.

The showers will spread more countrywide through the day but this will be interspersed with sunny spells.

Temperatures will reach highs of around 13C.

We’ll see a band of rain sweeping across the country on Sunday morning. Whilst it will brighten up in the afternoon, scattered heavy showers will follow bringing the risk of spot flooding, lightning and hail. These scattered showers will continue overnight with some clear spells. Temperatures will stay cool with highs of only 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Heading into next week, forecasts are showing signs of more settled and dry weather from midweek.

With another rainy start to the morning today, AA Roadwatch are advising road users to take care on wet roads