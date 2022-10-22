It will be a drier and brighter day for much of the country, however, showers and thunderstorms will come later this evening.

The inclement weather hasn’t come to an end yet as Met Éireann has forecast that heavy rain will flood Munster and south Leinster this evening and will continue into tomorrow.

“Showery rain will persist in the north and west for most of the day,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“It will be drier and brighter across much of Leinster and Munster.

“These drier and brighter conditions will slowly move northwards later this afternoon and evening, while further heavy showers move into the south, with a chance of thunderstorms and some spot flooding in Munster and south Leinster this evening.”

Despite the rain, it will remain mild today with highest temperatures of 13C to 17C.

Thunderstorms will continue in the south of the country tonight with a continued risk of spot flooding.

“Sunday morning will be cloudy and wet over the northern half of the country with some heavy or thundery showery rain continuing,” the forecaster continued.

“While sunny spells will develop elsewhere although a further scattering of heavy showers are possible mostly in Munster and Connacht through the afternoon and evening.

“Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C in light southerly breezes.”

The country will get a bit of a break from the unsettled weather on Monday, however, it won’t last for long as from Tuesday night the low pressure will return bringing spells of wet and breezy weather, however, it will remain mild.

“During Monday morning the rain will clear from the west and north and any fog will lift from the south and east,” the national forecaster said.

“For the afternoon there will be sunny spells and scattered showers but these will die out from most areas by evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate west to southwest wind.

“On Tuesday there will be a lot of dry weather overall, with some hazy sunshine, however a few showers will affect the south and west.”