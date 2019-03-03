Wet and wintery weather continues today with heavy rain and winds expected to turn to snow in some parts of the country.

Heavy downpours and even snow expected as yellow weather warning in place

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster and Munster as the wet weather continues to hit the country this weekend.

Heavy rainfall of up to 25 to 35mm is expected from 06:00 to 18:00 today. Rain will spread northwards from Munster this morning, reaching Ulster in the early afternoon.

Rain may to turn to snow in places later in the day as temperatures drop to between 1 and 5 degrees and winds become more north-easterly.

The rain started in Munster in the early morning, however Leinster will see a bright and dry start to the day but rain is due to envelop most of the province by noon. Wet snow may settle on areas of higher ground as temperatures will drop to between 2 and 5 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain and snow will continue throughout the evening, drying up by nightfall. The wintery weather continues throughout the night with widespread frost and temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees.

Monday will be a cold and bright day with scattered heavy showers.

Temperatures will rise to highs of 6 to 8 degrees with good spells of sunshine.

Online Editors