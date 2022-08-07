Cooling off during the warm weather at Portmarnock Beach was from left Sive Doyle (9), Jacob Hill (9) , Cian Doyle (8) and Kathleen King all from Malahide. Picture: Steve Humphreys

The warm and sunny weather across the weekend will intensify in the coming days as Met Éireann forecast possible heatwave conditions by the end of next week.

The national forecaster said temperatures will likely reach the high 20s by Thursday of next week, while the earlier half of the week will see the mercury reach 26 degrees with spells of prolonged sunshine.

Sunday will be a generally dry and sunny day for most today with just a few stray light showers. It will brighten up across Ulster through the day with a mostly sunny end to the day nationwide.

It will be warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 or 23 degrees in places with just a light western breeze.

“On Monday morning, mist and fog patches will clear away to leave another dry day for most with long spells of sunshine with just the chance of a shower in the far northwest. Warm with top temperatures ranging from 19 to 24 degrees in just light southwest or variable breezes,” a forecaster said.

“High pressure will bring a prolonged spell of settled weather - very warm or even hot with possible heatwave conditions,” the forecaster said looking into next week.

Tuesday will see long spells of hazy summer sunshine through the day with top temperatures ranging from 21-24 degrees.

Night-time temperatures over the coming days will tend to average around 10 or 11 degrees with mist and fog developing in places at times but clearly quickly as morning arrives.

Wednesday will see temperatures reach 26 degrees in places. It will be another dry calm and mostly fine day with prolonged spells of sunshine. Wednesday night will be very mild with lows of just 11-15 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will see little change, with warm or hot sunshine dominating.

“Temperatures will climb to the mid 20s or possibly even high 20s. Warm and close after-dark too with minima of 15 to 19 degrees,” the forecaster said.

This fine spell is expected to continue into next weekend as high pressure is expected to remain positioned close to Ireland bringing mostly dry weather with sunny spells, with temperatures likely to remain well above average.



