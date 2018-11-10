The current spate of bad weather is expected to continue this weekend as hail and thunderstorms are expected to hit.

Hail and thunderstorms to hit as temperatures plummet to just 1C

According to Met Éireann, wet and rainy weather later today will subside tomorrow morning before outbreaks of hail and thunderstorms will prevail in patches across the country.

“Today in southern and south-eastern counties, there will be heavy rain and possibly hail showers,” Joan Blackburn said this morning on RTE Radio One.

“It will be cool and bright tomorrow with mist and early frost clearing. Sunny spells and scattered showers are likely during the morning. Those scattered showers will become widespread in the afternoon, some if these showers heavy or of hail and there’s a risk of isolated thunderstorms. The heavy showers will continue overnight.”

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to be between 11 degrees during the day, but as low as 1 degree at night.

Temperatures improve slightly on Sunday with temperatures ranging from 12 to 2 degrees.

The isolated thunder and hail will continue into Monday. Wind and rain are expected to be prolonged in western and north-western counties.

Tuesday will be slightly better despite freshening southerly winds bringing rain to western areas by the afternoon. Widespread heavy rain on Tuesday night will continue into Wednesday and will remain until later in that day when t will become more scattered.

Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday of 12C to 14C will be the mildest up to that point with Monday and Tuesday likely to see highs of up to 12C. The fresh to strong southerly winds will ease off for a time on Wednesday evening leading into what early estimations suggest will be a nicer end to the week.

Travel conditions

Latest reports from AA Roadwatch this morning indicate that despite the adverse weather conditions of yesterday, traffic is moving smoothly across the country.

Roads are likely to be wet and slippery however this weekend, so road users should proceed with caution. Events in the Aviva Stadium, the RDS and the 3Arena will cause delays in the South-West of Dublin today after 5pm.

Commuters should also be advised that the Irish Rail line between Bray and Greystones will be closed for maintenance this weekend but bus transfers are in place for all DART and Rosslare line services.

