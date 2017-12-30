Gusts approach 100kmh as Storm Dylan begins to impact Ireland

The first effects of Storm Dylan are being felt in Ireland, with Met Eireann's latest update saying that winds may reach speeds of 130kmh during the storm.

The first effects of Storm Dylan are being felt in Ireland, with Met Eireann's latest update saying that winds may reach speeds of 130kmh during the storm.

Met Éireann issued a status orange wind warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

It was issued on Friday, and will remain in place until 12am on Sunday. At 10pm on Saturday night the first high winds were detected, with Met Eireann saying that gusts in Valentia had been measured at 87kmh.

By 11pm gusts of 96kmh were recorded in Mace Head in Galway. In their most recent message, Met Eireann sadvised: "Southeast winds will freshen during the early part of the night, then veer southwest and become strong for the night as Storm Dylan passes close to the northwest coast. The winds will be storm force at the coast, with gusts of up to 125 km/h."

Storm Dylan will also bring wind speeds of between 60kmh and 80kmh. Met Éireann meteorologist John Eagleton told the Irish Independent that the storm would be mostly felt in Connacht and Ulster.

"The day will be cold and bright, but [tonight] will see the storm hit Donegal bay and move to the Ulster coast. "It will be windy everywhere, it's not a 'premiership' storm, but definitely fits the criteria of an orange warning.

"Dublin will be windy but won't be as bad as Ulster and Connacht," he said.

A status yellow wind warning was also issued yesterday for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Munster. It will remain in place until 12am on Sunday as south-west winds from Storm Dylan will reach speeds of 50kmh to 64kmh, and gusts of 100kmh.

By then the worst of the storm will be over. However, according to Mr Eagleton, the weather will remain unsettled.

"New Year's Eve shouldn't be too bad," he said. "There will be a few showers in western counties, but most of the country will be dry and clear. However, it is difficult to give an accurate prediction because the weather will remain unsettled." New Year's Day will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, with highest temperatures ranging from 5C to 8C, he added.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tonight and early tomorrow morning. It is urging road users, when travelling in strong winds, to beware of objects being blown out onto the road. It said that drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists. It is also urging drivers to use dipped headlights at all times.

ESB Networks have also advised that they have crews making preparations for the arrival of Storm Dylan and that if any customers do lose power to check for updates on www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices.

Irish Independent