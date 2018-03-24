EASTER revellers were warned that the ‘Grandson of the Beast’ will leave Ireland facing potentially its coldest Easter holiday for a decade.

‘Grandson of the Beast' - warning as Ireland facing coldest Easter holiday for a decade

While milder conditions will last throughout this weekend and into early next week, Met Éireann said that Ireland could face a third bout of icy weather in just four weeks by Good Friday and through the Easter weekend.

Fears about a ‘White Easter’ are underpinned by a long-range forecast which indicates the gradual build-up of a high pressure zone around the North Sea. That, in turn, could prevent milder Atlantic conditions from reaching Ireland’s west coast – allowing freezing winds from Scandinavia and the Russian Arctic to again dictate Irish weather. However, commuters will enjoy a few days of respite with milder conditions before temperatures again plummet. From today until Monday, afternoon temperatures will reach almost 11C in most areas.

Most parts of Ireland will enjoy good sunny spells with the odd shower. Overnight temperatures will again be quite cold, possibly sinking to as low as -2C with frost likely in many places.

There is also a risk of freezing fog in some places with gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urging people to drive with extreme care. By Tuesday, wintry showers will begin to dominate and will be quite heavy in many places, particularly along northern and western counties.

Met Éireann said that from Wednesday conditions are likely to again turn much colder.

