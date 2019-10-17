The country is in for an unsettled and wet weekend, according to Met Éireann forecasters.

Grab your umbrellas, the country is set for a wet and unsettled weekend

The advice was to make sure to have an umbrella by your side over the next couple of days, as there won't be any relief from the showery weather.

Friday is set to be a rainy day, especially across central and southern parts of the country, according to Met Éireann forecaster.

"Many of the showers will again be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder, and potentially prolonged, due to the mainly light and variable breezes," Liz Walsh of Met Éireann said.

"Saturday is set to be possibly quite a wet day along parts of the east Leinster and east Ulster coasts, with showers feeding in off the Irish sea. There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers elsewhere though," she added.

Leinster is due for another wet day on Sunday, but the rest of the country should be enjoying some bright sunny spells throughout the day.

This will lead to a clear but frosty Sunday night.

Fortunately, there will be some relief from this wet weather, particularly in the north, as some drier and brighter spells are expected to occur over the weekend.

Maximum temperatures are set to be 11-13 degrees.

Online Editors