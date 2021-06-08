The next two days promise to be a scorcher

The sun will make a blazing return this week and bring with it some of the hottest days of the year so far.

The next two days look set to be absolute scorchers with a baking 23 degrees forecast for Thursday.

May 30 was the hottest day of 2021 so far, when temperatures rocketed to a sizzling 23.1 degrees at Newport Furnace in Mayo and this may be matched this week.

Phoenix Park in Dublin recorded the hottest temperatures yesterday with highs of 20.2 degrees while Malin Head in Donegal saw a toasty 20.1 highs.

Mount Dillon in Roscommon also soaked up the rays with 19.7 degree highs recorded, according to Met Eireann.

Meanwhile, the east and northeast are expected to bask in the hottest weather this week.

And while things will cool down again on Friday, the good weather will be back over the weekend.

While today will be mostly cloudy with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist along southern coasts, hazy spells of sunshine will break through as the days goes on.

Highest temperatures will range between 15 and 20 degrees and it will be coolest in southern coastal areas.

Tonight will be a rather cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle turning heavy and persistent at times, and this will continue into the morning before the sun breaks through.

Cloudier conditions will persist across west and northwest counties, with lingering mist and drizzle at the coast but it will remain arm and humid, with temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with rain around the south and west coasts, but it will be largely dry elsewhere.

“It will be another humid and rather warm night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes,” Met Eireann predicts.

Thursday will be warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle but there will be drier weather across the eastern half of the country with the sun breaking through at times.

In the afternoon the temperature gauge will hover at around the 17 degrees mark although this will tip 23 degrees in some places.

This means Thursday is likely to be one of the hottest days so far this year.

Atlantic counties will see further rain and drizzle after dark, with the rest of the country staying largely dry.

Things cool down down again on Friday with patchy rain and drizzle fizzling out through the afternoon and sunny spells developing.

It will “feel a little fresher with highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees at coasts of the west to 20 or 21 degrees in the southeast,” Met Eireann says.

“Winds will be light to moderate westerly becoming variable in direction later. "

Current indications suggest warm weather for next weekend with the best of the sunshine in the east and south.