Higher temperatures and sunny weather are expected to continue, although there may be the occasional showers according to Met Éireann.

This morning, rain and drizzle over Atlantic coastal counties will continue, clearing during the afternoon to scattered showers, some turning heavy, in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

It’s expected to be drier, brighter and warmer further east with spells of sunshine and just isolated showers in a light to moderate easterly breeze. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees are forecasted.

Showers in the west will ease early tonight leaving a largely dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells, with lowest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees.

It’ll be largely cloudy tomorrow with showery outbreaks of rain spreading northwards during the day, heavy and thundery at times with the risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees are expected as well as moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Wednesday night will remain largely cloudy with just occasional clear spells. Showers over Ulster will clear northwards early on, leaving a generally dry night, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

A brighter day is forecasted for Thursday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent over Munster and Connacht. It’ll be a cooler day generally with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, warmest over Ulster.

It’ll be a mostly dry night with clear spells, though it will be cloudier in the west and south with scattered light showers.

Friday will be largely dry with sunny spells to start, apart from showery rain in the southwest. Outbreaks of rain will become widespread through the morning and afternoon, but some eastern areas will hold dry, with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

By Friday night it’ll be largely dry with clear spells as outbreaks of rain clear eastwards. However, there will be some lingering patches of light rain or drizzle, with lowest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees.

Saturday will bring a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees are expected.

As for further in the week, Met Éireann forecasts show a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells for Sunday and early next week, with temperatures generally in the mid to high teens.