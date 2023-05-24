Good weather to continue for many parts of the country as Met Éireann forecasts highs of 23C

It will be sunny and 21C in places today.

The good weather is set to continue over the coming days as temperatures reach 23C in parts, Met Éireann has forecast.

Today will be dry with spells of sunshine for most though some cloud will push down from the north at times.

It will remain cloudier through much of the day in the north and west with patchy light rain or drizzle at times.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C in the northwest and 20C or 21C in the southeast. Northwesterly winds will be mostly light.

Thursday will be mostly dry with good sunny spells, there is the chance of isolated spots of light rain or drizzle in the northwest where it will be cloudiest.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (22nd-28th of May)

Highest temperatures between 19C and 23C, northerly winds will be light to moderate. It will be milder further south with temperatures ranging between 15C and 19C over the northern half of the country.

The national forecaster said high pressure will continue to dominate our weather generating mild and dry conditions.

Friday will be another dry day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will range between 18C and 22C generally, slightly cooler near coasts. Winds will be light easterly or variable.

Current indications suggest that it will continue predominately dry over the weekend with good sunny spells at times.

Some cloudier conditions will develop at times with the chance of isolated spots of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will range between 18C and 22C or 23C in light breezes.

High pressure will persist through much of next week with little change in our weather.

Temperatures reaching the high teens or low twenties generally in mostly light winds.