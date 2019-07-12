Whip out the sun hats and prepare to head to the beach this weekend as Sunday will see temperatures soar to 25 degrees... before the usual rain makes a return early next week.

Whip out the sun hats and prepare to head to the beach this weekend as Sunday will see temperatures soar to 25 degrees... before the usual rain makes a return early next week.

Good news for sunseekers - temperatures to soar to 25C this weekend

Temperatures will reach highs of 25 degrees with sunny, dry spells particularly in the Midlands on Sunday.

“Sunday will mostly be the warmest day, with temperatures of 24 degrees in the Midlands,” Met Eireann forecaster Matthew Martin told Independent.ie.

The warm, summery weather will continue all throughout the weekend.

The forecaster added that the good weather will continue over today and tomorrow, with temperatures hitting 23 degrees.

"There will be a bit of cloud today with some sunny spells widespread throughout the country," said Mr Martin.

"Sunday will be the warmest day," he said.

It’s set to continue into early next week as Monday will see the warm spells continuing.

Monday will see very similar temperatures, with highs of 21 to 25 degrees and the rain is predicted to stay away until the late afternoon.

"Monday will be dry but cloudy, but next week it will be more unsettled, with bands of rain and showers," he added.

Unfortunately, Tuesday is set to see the usual Irish weather of rain and cloud and temperatures will return to 17 and 20 degrees, as well as showers nationwide and a risk of thunder and spot flooding.

Online Editors