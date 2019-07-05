Festival goers can rejoice as the weather is set to remain dry this weekend with top temperatures of 22C.

Good news for gig-goers as weekend to remain sunny and dry

Those attending Longitude Festival can expect to be kept warm and dry across the three day festival with "good spells of sunshine" forecast for the south-east.

It might not be completely dry across the country, however, with patches of rain and drizzle expected in the north and north-west.

"This time of year we're normally looking at temperatures between 18C to 22C," a Met Éireann forecaster advised.

"It should be an average summer weekend."

Across the weekend it will be "rather cloudy at times" with temperatures "slightly above average" in the south and south-east.

Friday will remain sunny and dry as around 35,000 revellers flock to Marlay Park to enjoy the top temperature of 22C. Elsewhere, there will be a fair amount of cloud but it is expected to stay dry overnight.

Saturday will begin cloudy before gradually turning brighter across the day. However, we will see some patches of rain scattered throughout Munster. Temperatures may hit 22C, but by nightfall could be as cold as 5C.

Cloudy conditions will continue on Sunday in Munster and the west while the rest of the country can continue to enjoy some sunshine and temperatures hitting 20C.

It's set to be rather humid next week with temperatures remaining in the high teens to low twenties and a mixed forecast for sunny spells and brighter days.

Online Editors