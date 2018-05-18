Good news for Ed Sheeran fans - dry, mild and sunny weather on the way
Those heading to Ed Sheeran's Phoenix Park gigs on Friday and Saturday are in luck with the weather as Met Eireann are forecasting dry and sunny conditions for both days.
The general outlook for Friday and Saturday is dry and sunny before temperatures dip on Sunday.
Solar UV Index: Moderate countrywide but High in any sunshine for today Friday.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 18, 2018
Friday started out cloudy and dull with patchy drizzle in the west and northwest. However, Met Eireann said the cloud will gradually break this afternoon allowing the sunshine to break through. It should remain bright for the remainder of the day.
Highest temperatures of between 17 and 19C degrees expected with Met Eireann warning of a high solar UV index.
It will be mostly dry overnight but temperatures will drop dramatically to between 5C and 8C degrees.
Saturday will be dry and sunny with temperatures ranging between 16C and 20C. Outbreaks of rain will affect the west by late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. In Dublin, it should remain dry for the day.
The forecast for Sunday isn't great with Met Eireann predicting that it will be a dull and damp day with patchy outbreaks of rain. It will feel mild, however, with top temperatures hovering between 14C and 16C degrees.
Online Editors