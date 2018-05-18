Good news for Ed Sheeran fans - dry, mild and sunny weather on the way

The general outlook for Friday and Saturday is dry and sunny before temperatures dip on Sunday.

Solar UV Index: Moderate countrywide but High in any sunshine for today Friday.

Friday started out cloudy and dull with patchy drizzle in the west and northwest. However, Met Eireann said the cloud will gradually break this afternoon allowing the sunshine to break through. It should remain bright for the remainder of the day.

Highest temperatures of between 17 and 19C degrees expected with Met Eireann warning of a high solar UV index.