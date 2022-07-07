A glorious weekend has been forecasted by Met Éireann as the country will see some long sunny spells and highs of 24C.

This morning will be mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle, however, it will become brighter in the afternoon and evening with some sunny spells developing.

Temperatures will see highs of 16C to 22C today, being warmest in the south and east.

It will be another warm night as nighttime temperatures will remain above average, ranging from 12C to 15C.

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

Tomorrow will be similar to today as the morning will start out cloudy and slightly drizzly but it will become brighter in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 16C to 22C.

Saturday will be a largely dry and sunny day for Leinster and Munster.

Read More

"Cloudier in Connacht and Ulster with a few scattered outbreaks of rain possible,” a Met Éireann forecaster added.

"Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south and east, with light northwesterly breezes.”

Sunday will be the hottest day of the week as temperatures may reach 24C.

"Sunday will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest towards the south of the country,” the forecaster said.

“Isolated spots of rain or drizzle at times. A warm day with temperatures ranging from 20 to 24 degrees, warmest in the midlands, with light variable breezes.”

Monday could be the hottest day of the year so far, with highest temperatures of 21C to 25C forecast.

Current projections from the national forecaster show that Tuesday will be rainy in the most areas, however it will return to mostly dry conditions in the middle of the week.