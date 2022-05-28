| 14.4°C Dublin

Glorious day forecast by Met Éireann as temperatures to hit 21C

Ciara O'Loughlin

Lash on the suncream because Met Éireann has forecast a glorious weekend as temperatures are set to top 21C.

It will remain dry and mostly sunny today, with the midwest, southwest and the midlands expected to catch the most rays. 

"Feeling warm in the sunshine with top temperatures generally ranging 16 to 20 or 21 degrees,” a Met Éireann forecaster said. 

“However, it will be a little cooler and cloudier across Ulster and along exposed coasts, in light northeasterly breezes.”

Tonight will stay mostly dry with long clear spells, however, there is a chance of a few showers pushing into the northeast towards morning. 

Tomorrow will be a little more cloudy with the chance of a few light showers in the north and east. 

Met Éireann added: "While it will hold generally dry and sunny elsewhere, feeling cooler though in moderate northeasterly winds with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, mildest in southwest.”

It will then turn cooler and cloudier for the start of next week, however, the national forecaster said early indications show that milder conditions are on the way for the end of the week.

Monday will be a cooler, cloudier day with scattered light showers and just occasional bright spells with highest temperatures of 11C to 15C. 

"On Tuesday cloud increasing through the morning with a few light showers developing in the south, however, more persistent rain will push in over the northern half of the country,” the forecaster said. 

"Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light northwest to west breezes.”

Sunny spells and showery outbreaks will then be seen on Wednesday as temperatures will begin to creep back up to between 13C and 17C. 

"Current indications suggest that there'll be further showers from mid-week onwards, with light winds while temperatures will bounce back towards the mid to high teens,” Met Éireann said. 

