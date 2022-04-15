Get the best of the weather before rain takes hold for Easter weekend

Rain will be scattered on Friday before settling in across the country as Easter weekend progresses.

Good Friday will begin dull and misty in places with scattered outbreaks of rain before drier weather and sunny spells break through later in the morning.

But showers will be widespread for large parts of the country for upcoming bank holiday weekend, Met Éireann forecasts show.

Rain early on Friday should clear northwards as Friday progresses by evening and temperatures will range from 13-17 degrees, highest in Munster and Leinster.

Tonight will be mostly dry but turning rather misty or foggy. Just some showers in the north to begin with some patchy rain moving into the south later. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, in light variable or southerly breezes.

Saturday will begin mostly dry with sunny spells before outbreaks of rain gradually move in across the western half of Ireland.

“Much of the east and northeast will likely stay dry though with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees,” Met Éireann said.

Rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday night, occasionally turning heavy.

It will be a wet start in many areas with widespread falls of rain early on Easter Sunday followed by heavy showers with the chance of hail.

Highest temperatures will be 12 to 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears.

Easter Monday will feel cooler with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some possibly heavy with a risk of hail across the north. Highs will reach just 9-12 degrees.

It will stay cool and unsettled through much of next week.