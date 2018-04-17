Thursday had been tipped to host a mini-heatwave this week, but now forecasters say the temperatures on Friday could go even higher again.

Get set for 'that Friday feeling': Forecasters now predict temperatures to hit 20 degrees

Speaking on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said of the predicted heat; "There is not much sign yet, but it's coming."

The forecaster said they are "pretty certain" temperatures will hit 18 degrees Celsius on Thursday, but now believe temperatures on Friday "could go even higher". "It's brightening up now this morning. It will be windy today but not as bad as last night, and temperatures will hit 14-16 degrees," he continued.

"The temperatures have finally improved, and they will stay up there. "We're pretty certain they will hit 18C on Thursday. Tomorrow will start misty and damp, but the afternoon will be good for many places.

"There will be very little wind on Thursday and Friday. "On Friday, the temperatures could go higher, to 19 and 20 degrees."

But it won’t last for long as rain and cold temperatures will return by the close of the weekend. Temperatures will begin to decline from Friday.

"It will be noticeably cooler on Friday with a few showers appearing especially in northern counties with highs of 12 to 16 degrees," forecaster Deirdre Lowe said.

"Saturday will be largely dry and bright, with the best conditions appearing in the eastern half of the country.

"But rain is then expected to move in off the Atlantic later in the night and drying up again on Sunday, which will be cooler and fresher again."

Online Editors