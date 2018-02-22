Freezing winds from Scandinavia and Siberia to hold Ireland in icy grip

FREEZING winds from Scandinavia and Siberia will keep spring at bay and hold Ireland in an icy grip for at least the next week.

Met Éireann warned that Ireland faces another seven days of frost, ice and potential snow showers with the odd spell of bright sunshine.

Today will be largely cloudy with temperatures ranging from 6C to 8C. However, temperatures will begin to drop from tonight with a noticeable return to wintry conditions.

Friday will be colder with extensive cloud cover as gusty conditions help keep temperatures from plummeting. However, as winds ease on Friday evening the temperatures will fall to -2C overnight with the coldest conditions in Leinster and Ulster.

This is largely due to a cold front from Scandinavia and Eastern Europe which will remain stalled over Ireland and the UK. Saturday will enjoy spells of sunshine with the Six Nations rugby clash between Ireland and Wales likely to see largely calm and sunny albeit cold conditions.

A widespread frost is likely on both Saturday and Sunday mornings with a risk of black ice on higher ground along untreated road surfaces. Gardaí urged motorists to drive with care, particularly in the morning along secondary roads.

Temperatures will drop again on Sunday evening with both Monday and Tuesday likely to prove exceptionally chilly.

"It will be very cold for this time of year," a Met Éireann official warned.

Next week will open with temperatures of -2C or even -3C with a widespread frost and a risk of showers of sleet or even snow along higher ground on both Monday and Tuesday. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) warned motorists to adhere to winter driving rules - to slow down, allow extra time for journeys and to allow additional space to other drivers given the increased braking distances required.

Online Editors