Forecasters issue weather warning as number of counties brace for winds of up to 100kmph

A yellow weather warning has been issued for three counties as Ireland braces for winds of up to 100kmph over the weekend.

After a period of unseasonably warm weather, stormy conditions are back.

Met Éireann has issued the yellow wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo. It will be in place from 8am on Saturday morning until 3am on Sunday.

A yellow gale warning is also in place on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head.

A small craft warning is also in place, as southerly winds will reach force six at times this evening and tonight on coasts from Malin Head to Howth Head to Wicklow Head.

The rest of the country is expected to see wet and blustery conditions during the weekend, especially along coastal areas.

The UK is braced for the arrival of Storm Freya on Sunday or Monday - but Ireland is expected to miss out on the brunt of this storm.

However, forecasters here have asked the public to keep abreast of updates over the weekend as conditions may change.

