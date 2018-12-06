Forecasters have issued two weather alerts ahead of the next 24 hours and warned of a risk of coastal damage.

Forecasters issue two weather alerts as gusts of up to 130km/h expected in places

A Status Orange wind warning is to be in place in Donegal and Mayo from late tonight.

According to Met Éireann, the warning is focused on coastal regions and high ground in these areas.

"South-west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h overnight and early tomorrow," the forecast reads.

"There is also a risk of coastal damage on exposed northwest coasts due to a combination of winds, high spring tides and high storm surge."

The warning is officially valid from Friday 1am until 8am.

Meanwhile, there is also a wind warning in place for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

The Status Yellow warning forecasts wind speeds of between 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Winds are expected to be strongest near coasts where these limits may be exceeded at times.

The warning is officially in place from 10pm Thursday night, until noon on Friday.

The Road Safety Authority has appealed for road users to exercise caution while the weather alerts are in place.

They are asking people to check the local weather and traffic conditions before they venture outside.

The RSA has the following advice for road users:

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

Drive with dipped headlights at all times

Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

It takes longer to stop in wet conditions so slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility

Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h

They are appealing to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to;

Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Walk on a footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

